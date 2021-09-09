Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Afentra to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Afentra Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the Corporate and Africa segment. The company was founded by Harry George Wilson, Nigel Alan Quinton and Richard Anthony O’Toole on September 30, 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

