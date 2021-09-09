AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $105.50

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.50, but opened at $100.50. AeroVironment shares last traded at $101.37, with a volume of 4,269 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

