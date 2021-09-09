AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AeroVironment stock traded down $10.66 on Thursday, hitting $94.84. 18,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,662. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 0.32.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

