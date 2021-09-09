Aeron 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,230.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $2,618.49 and approximately $16,230.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00174851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

