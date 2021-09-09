AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CFO Harold M. Lyons Sells 3,946 Shares

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CFO Harold M. Lyons sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $114,789.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACY opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33. AeroCentury Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the first quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

