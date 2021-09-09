Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Up 6.2%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. 1,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 537,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $705.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

