Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Sabre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

