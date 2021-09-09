Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $79.63 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

