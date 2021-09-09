Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.