Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares in the company, valued at $475,999,591.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,647,512 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

