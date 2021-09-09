Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,907 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGRN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.