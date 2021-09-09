Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $228.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $232.00 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $193.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $883.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.56 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $949.95 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. 49,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

