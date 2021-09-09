ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.55% of ADC Therapeutics worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after buying an additional 780,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.47.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

