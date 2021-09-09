Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $6.10. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 475,459 shares.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADAP. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 229,402 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $975.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

