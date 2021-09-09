Adam Castleton Purchases 31 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Adam Castleton acquired 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £146.32 ($191.17).

LON LSL opened at GBX 473 ($6.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 396.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £497.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. LSL Property Services plc has a 52-week low of GBX 199.55 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 512 ($6.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

LSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

