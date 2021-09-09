ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 343,212 shares.The stock last traded at $109.95 and had previously closed at $94.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 over the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

