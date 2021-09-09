ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after purchasing an additional 685,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 313,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after acquiring an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

