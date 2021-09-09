Achain (ACT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00416943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.