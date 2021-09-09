Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $340.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.61.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.