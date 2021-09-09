Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $316.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.61.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $340.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,390,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,011,000 after buying an additional 145,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.