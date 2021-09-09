ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 663,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.