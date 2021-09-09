Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,204 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises approximately 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.76% of Acadia Healthcare worth $99,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

ACHC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,773. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

