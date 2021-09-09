Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

