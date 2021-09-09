Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $43.40

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.40, but opened at $45.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 83,786 shares changing hands.
ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.