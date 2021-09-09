Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $43.40

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.40, but opened at $45.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 83,786 shares changing hands.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

