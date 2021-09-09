Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 10.4% Following Weak Earnings

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price fell 10.4% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.00. 5,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 258,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22).

Get Absci alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABSI. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last ninety days.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.