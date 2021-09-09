Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABSI stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 644,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,534. Absci has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Get Absci alerts:

ABSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.