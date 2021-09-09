ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

