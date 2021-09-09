Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $894.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $888.23 million to $908.80 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $819.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

