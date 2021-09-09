9,849 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,849 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

