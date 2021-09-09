951 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.5% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $10.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $594.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

