908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $39.13

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.13, but opened at $37.77. 908 Devices shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 1,079 shares traded.

MASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,497. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

