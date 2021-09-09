$9.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings of $9.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.66 and the highest is $9.87. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $6.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $31.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $29.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.