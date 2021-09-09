8,884 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

