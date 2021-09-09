82,886 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,901,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after buying an additional 527,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

