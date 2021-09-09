7,475 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of GDYN opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.16 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,888,590 shares of company stock valued at $74,377,717. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.