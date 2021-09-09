$74.70 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post $74.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.40 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $11.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 536.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $297.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $308.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $562.96 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $583.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Despegar.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Despegar.com by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.53. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

