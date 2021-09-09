7,189 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Yum China by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

