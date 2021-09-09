$7.12 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce sales of $7.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,658. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.