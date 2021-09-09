$7.12 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce sales of $7.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,658. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

