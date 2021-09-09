$640.64 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $640.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the lowest is $633.50 million. Splunk reported sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $92,957,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

