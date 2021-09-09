6,354 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $78,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.68. 4,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

