600 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

