5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNP. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

VNP stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.16. 96,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

