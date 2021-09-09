$555.10 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.09 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after buying an additional 188,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after purchasing an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,820,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 2,055,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

