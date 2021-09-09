5,430 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PROS by 6.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

