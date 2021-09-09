54,105 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

