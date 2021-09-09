5,076 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 69.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

FSS stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

