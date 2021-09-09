$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $5.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.53. 70,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,135. International Paper has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

