4NEW (KWATT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $882.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $42,032.63 and approximately $882.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.