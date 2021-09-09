46,548 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

