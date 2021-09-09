4,482 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after buying an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

NYSE:DG traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.86 and its 200 day moving average is $212.56. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.